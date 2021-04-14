Khushbu Sundar’s Husband Sundar C Discharged From Hospital After Testing Negative For COVID-19

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar's actor-husband Sundar C had tested positive for COVID-19, and a couple of days ago, he tested negative for the virus. The actor was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. And now, after staying in the hospital for some days, Sundar C finally got discharged and will be in home isolation for the next 7 days.

Khushbu Sundar shared this delightful news on her Twitter handle. She tweeted, "Friends all your prayers have been answered. My hubby #SundarC is out of the hospital. But he will be in isolation for the next 7 days. He is staying at our guest house, so I get to see him only after 7 days. Thank you to each one of you for your support n best wishes #Love."

Khushbu had informed fans on Twitter a few days ago that she, her mother-in-law and her mother have tested negative. She wrote, "All of us at home and our office got our #covid tests done today. All of us are negative. Relieved as my ma in law is 87 n my mom 76. Strong women with stronger minds. #staysafe #WearMask venture out only if necessary. Take care."

On the professional front, Khushbu Sundar will next be seen in Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Annaatthe. It is being helmed by Siva. Annaatthe is scheduled to release on November 4, 2021 on the occasion of Diwali.

