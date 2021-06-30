Kollywood Actress Kavitha’s Husband Dies Of COVID-19 Days After Son’s Demise

Tamil
actress
Kavitha
lost
her
husband
Dasaratha
Raj
on
Wednesday
(June
30)
reportedly
owing
to
COVID-19
complications.
According
to
reports,
he
was
undergoing
treatment
at
a
private
hospital
where
he
breathed
his
last.
Reportedly,
the
saddening
news
about
Dasaratha's
death
comes
days
after
their
son
Sai
Roop's
demise.
Sai
who
was
put
under
isolation
after
testing
positive
for
the
deadly
virus,
was
later
shifted
to
a
hospital
after
his
health
condition
deteriorated.
Well
upon
hearing
the
heartbreaking
news,
several
fans
and
well-wishers
of
the
popular
actress
and
her
colleagues
from
the
film
&
TV
industries
have
conveyed
their
deepest
condolences
through
social
media.
Talking
about
Kavitha's
film
career,
post
making
her
debut
in
Tamil
at
the
age
of
11
with
Oh
Manju
(1976),
the
actress
went
on
to
play
the
female
lead
in
almost
300
films
in
languages
varying
from
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam
and
Kannada.
Notably,
her
Telugu
debut
film
is
Siri
Siri
Muvva
(1976).
She
is
currently
a
part
of
the
daily
soap
Endrendrum
Punnagai.