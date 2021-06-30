Kollywood Actress Kavitha’s Husband Dies Of COVID-19 Days After Son’s Demise

Tamil actress Kavitha lost her husband Dasaratha Raj on Wednesday (June 30) reportedly owing to COVID-19 complications. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he breathed his last.

Reportedly, the saddening news about Dasaratha's death comes days after their son Sai Roop's demise. Sai who was put under isolation after testing positive for the deadly virus, was later shifted to a hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

Well upon hearing the heartbreaking news, several fans and well-wishers of the popular actress and her colleagues from the film & TV industries have conveyed their deepest condolences through social media.

Talking about Kavitha's film career, post making her debut in Tamil at the age of 11 with Oh Manju (1976), the actress went on to play the female lead in almost 300 films in languages varying from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Notably, her Telugu debut film is Siri Siri Muvva (1976). She is currently a part of the daily soap Endrendrum Punnagai.