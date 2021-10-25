Koozhangal Is India's Official Entry To Oscars 2022; Celebs Congratulate Producers Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan

Koozhangal, the PS Vinothraj directorial has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2022. The social drama is bankrolled by the popular actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, under the banner Rowdy Pictures. The renowned actors Vicky Kaushal and Samantha, took to their social media pages to congratulate the couple on the Oscar entry of Koozhangal.

Vicky Kaushal, the supremely talented Bollywood actor congratulated Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for the great achievement, with a special story on his official Instagram handle. The Sardar Udham actor shared a poster of Koozhangal on his Insta story, and wrote: "Congratulations Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara & Team #Koozhangal! Go for glory!!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular actress who is all set to join hands with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for the upcoming romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, took to her Insta story and congratulated the couple. "Big congratulations @wikkiofficial and Nayan... This is such a mad news... congratulations to the whole team... More power to you," reads Samantha Insta story.

Annaatthe: Rajinikanth's Fierce Avatar In 'Vaa Saamy' Song Wins The Internet

As per the reports, Nayattu, Chhello Show, Sardar Udham, Sherni, Mandela, Laila Aur Satt Geet, Bridge, Shershaah, Kagaz, Aata Vel Zaali, Toofan, Godavari, and Karkhanisanchi Waari, are the other 13 films that were shortlisted for India's official submission to Oscars 2022. Koozhangal was officially selected for the Oscars 2022, by a 15-member judging panel.

Dhanush's Maaran To Get A Direct OTT Release On Disney Plus Hotstar: Reports

Coming to Koozhangal, the project marked the directorial debut of PS Vinothraj, who was serving as an assistant director in Tamil film and a theatre group named 'Magudi Magudi', for almost 5 years. According to the judging panel, Koozhangal was selected as India's Oscar 2022 entry, as it is very rooted in Indian ethos, and has a very strong cinematic value.