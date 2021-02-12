Kutty Story Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

The highly anticipated anthology film Kutty Story has released today (February 12, 2021) in theatres. The film that revolves around the concept of love and relationships in the present, has become the latest victim of piracy. Kutty Story has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Though the film was initially planned to release on an OTT platform, the makers decided to go the conventional way by releasing it in theatres. Kutty Story is divided into 4 segments directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, AL Vijay, Venkat Prabhu and Nalan Kumarasamy.

Each segment has been titled Ethirpara Mutham, Avanum Naanum, Logam and Aadal Paadal. Ethirpara Mutham directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, has Amala Paul and the director himself in the lead roles. Avanum Naanum helmed by AL Vijay has Amitash Pradhan and Megha Akash. Venkat Prabu's Logam features Varun and Sakshi Agarwal. Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Balan are part of Nalan Kumarasamy's Aadal Paadal.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his banner Vels Film International, the film has music composed by Karthik, Madhu R, Premgi Amaren and Edwin Louis.

