Kutty Story Twitter Review: Here’s What Audience Have To Say About The Tamil Anthology Film

Tamil anthology film Kutty Story released today (February 12, 2021) theatrically. With the inclusion of 4 segments directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, AL Vijay, Venkat Prabhu and Nalan Kumaraswamy, the film, in general, revolves around the concept of love and relationships in life.

Gautham's part is titled Ethirpara Mutham and stars Amala Paul and the director himself in the lead roles. Vijay's kutty story (short story) has been titled Avanum Naanum, which features Amitash Pradhan and Megha Akash in key roles. Logam is Venkat Prabhu's part that has actors Varun and Sakshi Agarwal. The part directed by Nalan featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Balan is titled Aadal Paadal. Backed by Ishari K Ganesh under his home production banner Vels Film Entertainment, the film has been garnering huge appreciation from the cine-goers.

Though the concept of the film has been compared to the Amazon Prime Video anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai, the acting chops of the actors and unique storylines of each part are being praised by the audience.

Kutty Story has music composed by (for each section) Karthik, Madhu R, Premgi Amaren and Edwin Louis. The cinematographers for the anthology film includes Manoj Paramahamsa, Arvind Krishna, Sakthi Saravanan and N Shanmuga Sundaram. Though the makers were earlier planning to release the film on an OTT platform, the team later decided to go for a theatrical release.

Well, as the film garners a positive response from the audience, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the film.

AniFireSparkles @AnirudhRamesh94

Watching #KuttyStory at @GKcinemas

First half over, Good going

@Amala_ams and @akash_megha roles were very good

@menongautham and #Vijay have done a neet job, waiting for 2nd half

Rebel Tamilian @RebelTamilian

#KuttyStory is a neat film. Ofc, it has some flaws then and there, but Nalan came into the picture with his team and took off this to a greater height ! VP's story is fresh and unique. Go for it without any expectations, you'll like it Smiling face with smiling eyesNalan Kumarasamy is a genius

@VelsFilmIntl

