Laabam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After a much delay, Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam has hit the theatres today (September 9). The action drama written and directed by late helmer SP Jananathan has become the latest victim of piracy. Laabam has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites including Movierulz and Tamilrockers. Unfortunately, the sudden leak might even affect the film's collection at the box office.

Interestingly, Laabam is Vijay Sethupathi's second film to release in theatres post the pandemic-induced lockdown. His film with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Master had released in January this year. The actioner starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Sethupathi's other releases of 2021 were Kutty Story, Uppena (Telugu) and Navarasa.

Annaatthe First Look And Motion Poster To Be Out Tomorrow, Here Are The Details

Laabam Twitter Review: Audiences Heap Praises On Vijay Sethupathi-Shruti Haasan Starrer!

Coming back to Laabam, the rural drama has been getting mixed response from the audience. Though the social message imparted in the film received huge applause, the audiences are evidently disappointed with the treatment given to it. Laabam which marks SP Jananathan's last film as a director was released posthumously. With screenplay written by Aalayamani, the film has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead. Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhansika, Ramesh Thilak, Kalaiyarasan, Daniel Annie Pope, Nitish Veera, Jai Varman, G Marimuthu, Vincent Asokan, Shanmugarajan and OAK Sundar are the other cast members of the film.

Laabam's music and the background score have been composed by D Imman, while the cinematography department is handled by Ramji. N Ganesh Kumar is the film's editor.

On a related note, Sethupathi's two more films are releasing this month including Tughlaq Durbar and Annabelle Sethupathi. His Tughlaq Durbar also featuring Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna will have its world television premiere on Sun TV on September 10 and will be made available the next day (September 11) on Netflix India. Also, Vijay's Annabelle Sethupathi will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.