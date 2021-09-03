Laabam Trailer: Makers Share A Power Packed Glimpse Featuring Vijay Sethupathi And Jagapathi Babu

It is no secret that Vijay Sethupathi's highly anticipated film Laabam is soon going to hit the theatres. The rural drama also starring Shruti Haasan will be out on September 9.

Interestingly, the film will mark Sethupathi's fourth theatrical release after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. Well, to elevate the excitement of fans, the makers of the film today unveiled the intriguing trailer featuring the actor.

Though the 1-minute-28-second long footage does not reveal much about the film's storyline, presumably Vijay will be playing the role of a strong reformer fighting for the farmers' community. He will be seen locking horns with Jagapathi Babu, who is playing the main antagonist in the film. Jagapathi will be seen essaying a greedy and powerful industrialist.

The political thriller is directed by late helmer SP Jananathan who left for his heavenly abode on March 14 this year following a cardiac arrest. Also featuring Sai Dhansika, Ramesh Thilak, Kalaiyarasan, Daniel Annie Pope, Nitish Veera, G Marimuthu, Vincent Ashokan, Shanmugarajan and Sundar, the film has been backed by Sethupathi and P Arumuga Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7Cs Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Laabam has music by D Imman. The editing and cinematography departments are handled by Anthony and Ramji respectively.

On a related note, September is going to be super exciting for Vijay Sethupathi fans as his three films including Laabam are releasing this month. His Tughlaq Durbar also featuring Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna will have its world television premiere on Sun TV on September 10 and will be made available the next day (September 11) on Netflix India.

Also, Vijay's Annabelle Sethupathi will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. The horror film also stars Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.