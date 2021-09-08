Laabam Twitter Review: Audiences Heap Praises On Vijay Sethupathi-Shruti Haasan Starrer!

Laabam, starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles has finally hit the marquee today (September 9). The rural drama which marks SP Jananathan's last film as a director was released posthumously.

The National Award-winning helmer died on March 14 this year following a massive cardiac arrest. The film marked his comeback in films after 5 years of his previously released film Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai (2015) starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arya in the lead roles.

Well, with its release Laabam has received stupendous reviews already. While Shruti has impressed the audience with her acting chops, it is Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu who shined with their brilliant performances. Jagapathi Babu plays the main antagonist in the film. Notably, the actor's another film Tuck Jagadish (Telugu) is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow (September 10).

Coming back to Laabam, the film story and screenplay is penned by SP Jananathan and Aalayamani respectively. Backed by Vijay Sethupathi and P Arumuga Kumar under the banners 7Cs Entertainment and Vijay Sethupathi Productions, the film's boasts an impressive star cast that also includes Sai Dhansika, Ramesh Thilak, Kalaiyarasan, Daniel Annie Pope, Nitish Veera, Jai Varman, G Marimuthu, Vincent Asokan, Shanmugarajan and OAK Sundar. Laabam marked Jananathan's second collaboration with the leading man.

The film's technical team includes cinematographer Ramji, music composer D Imman and editors N Ganesh Kumar and SP Ahamed.

Well, as the film receives a terrific response from the audience, let us see what netizens have to say about Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam.

On a related note, Vijay Sethupathi's two other films are also releasing in September. His Tuglaq Durbar will have its world television premiere on Sun TV on September 10 and will be made available the next day (September 11) on Netflix India. Sethupathi's Annabelle Sethupathi is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.