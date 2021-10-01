Lift Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Written and directed by debutant Vineeth Varaprasad, Lift starring Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Kavin and actress Amritha Aiyer started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from today (October 1).

The survival drama has been garnering immense response from the audience, especially from the leading man's legions of fans, who are now celebrating the comeback of their idol the film's huge success already through social media. The lead actors' performance, the film's concept and storyline have evidently impressed many. Netizens have been calling Lift a gripping edge of the seat thriller with unexpected twists and tensions.

Well, within hours of its release, the film has leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movirulz, that too in high definition quality, which might now hinder the film's viewership on the OTT platform big time. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when a Tamil film released on a streaming platform has leaked online within hours of release. Earlier, films like Annabelle Sethupathi, Kasada Thapara and Tughlaq Durabar also fell prey to piracy. In fact, theatrically released films have also been getting leaked online, which has caused tension among filmmakers and producers, who are incurring losses in the process.

Backed by Hepzi under the banner EKAA Entertainment, Lift follows Guru and Harini (played by Kavin and Amritha respectively), who are trapped in a haunted workplace.

Well, in an interview with The Hindu, Kavin had shared that he is more confident about the film since the trailer was well-received by the audiences. He was quoted as saying, "Wehn the script came my way, I was mindful that this is just my second film and I shouldn't overthink it. I like the content and had the belief that if done right, it will work with the viewers. Going by the feedback our trailer has gotten, I do feel more confident now."

Lift's music is composed by Michael Britto, while cinematography is carried out by Yuva. G Madan has handled the edits of the film.