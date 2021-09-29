Lift Movie Release Date & Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Kavin's most awaited film Lift is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The survival thriller also featuring Amritha Aiyer will release on October 1. Though the streaming time is yet to be made official, rumours are rife that the Tamil film will be made available by Friday noon on the video streaming platform.

Written and directed by debutant Vineeth, the film was initially expected to release in theatres, however, it was deferred reportedly owing to the pandemic-induced restrictions in the state especially in theatres. The film's shooting was completed before the pandemic in March 2020, while the post-production was underway.

Produced by Hepzi under the banner EKAA Entertainment, the film follows Guru and Harini (played by Kavin and Amritha respectively), who are trapped in a haunted workplace. The duo plays IT professionals in the film. The technical team of Lift includes cinematographer Yuva and music composer Michael Britto. G Madan has handled the edits of the film.

Kavin's Lift recently made headlines after a song from the film titled 'Inna Mylu' was released. Crooned by actor Sivakarthikeyan and Master fame Poovaiyar, the track featuring the leading man has already clocked 30 million views on YouTube.

The film's trailer was released on September 24

On a related note, Kavin is reportedly a part of Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming film Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.