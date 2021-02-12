Live Telecast Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Kajal Aggarwal's Live Telecast has released today (February 12, 2021) on Disney+ Hotstar. The Tamil web series helmed by celebrated director Venkat Prabhu has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. Live Telecast has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy-based websites.

Starring Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, the series has released in multiple languages. Interestingly, the series marks Kajal Aggarwal's OTT debut. Live Telecast revolves around a crew headed by Jenifer Matthew (Kajal) who runs a reality show called the Dark Tales.

Interestingly, Live Telecast has been receiving mixed response from the audience. A few have also opined that the film's theme is confusing and is only a parody version of the Tamil talk show Solvathellam Unmai, where people open about their personal and family lives to the host and audience. On the other side, Live Telecast has people sharing their paranormal experiences with the audience. The web series has music composed by Premgi Amaren, which has been garnering huge attention of the audience.

