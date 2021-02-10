Live Telecast: Kajal Aggarwal Says ‘I Haven’t Slept Throughout The Shoot’

Venkat Prabhu's series- Live Telecast starring Kajal Aggarwal that will be soon premiering on Disney+Hotstar VIP is a Horror series. The story of a TV crew adamant about creating a superhit show, who come to realize that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers.

Talking to the actress about the experience shooting at an isolated location. Kajal Aggarwal shared a petrifying one, "I think the venue where we were shooting was perfect for this series. We shot in an extremely isolated house - which is Venkat sir's friend's house and this was on the top of the hill and there was nothing around us. For the series, it worked really well but I haven't slept throughout the shoot. Because I was so scared after pack-up. I would wake up petrified. It was a very frightening experience for me otherwise but I was totally in the character. I felt it on the set, off the set, I was living it."

Live Telecast is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The show also features an ensemble cast of popular actors Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, and many more.

Watch evil going LIVE in Hotstar Specials presents LIVE TELECAST, releasing 12th February 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

