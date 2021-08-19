LOL: Enga Siri Paappom: 5 Reasons We're Absolutely In Love With The 10 Contestants Of The Show!

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is an unscripted comedy reality show which will be launching on Amazon Prime Video on August 27. The trailer which dropped recently gives a glimpse into the laugh riot that this show promises to be. The 10 comedians are put together in one space for six hours, under lock and key, with one weapon - their humor and one shield - 'their poker face'.

The objective is simple, to make the others laugh while maintaining a straight face themselves. One thing is for sure- while they can't smile or even laugh, audiences will be rolling on the floor laughing! The 10 contestants of this show are - Maya S Krishnan, Abhisek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, R J Vignesh Kanth, Powerstar Srinivasan, Pugazh, Baggy urf Bhargav Ramkrishanan, Syama Harini and Satish. So, here are 5 reasons why we all are excited to watch them together.

They're witty:

These guys have a reputation to tickle your funniest bone. These comedians come from different walks of comedy. Some of them are stand-up comedians, some are movie and television stars. There is also an RJ. But the one thing that they all have in common is that they are witty, and how! Their sense of humor will blow your mind, looking at how spontaneously they can throw uproarious jokes at each other.

Their absolutely unmatched timing:

If you are all about the awesome punch lines at the right time... this is your kinda show. The challenge is such that the comedians have to crack hysterical jokes one after the other, to make the fellow contestants crack. There is no end to jokes and gags in the show.

Chemistry & Camaraderie:

Even though all these 10 contestants are competing with each other, they perfectly blend in each other's act which will make the audiences ROFL. They might mock or support or play a supporting role in fellow contestants' acts but one thing is clear, that in an effort to win the title and cash prize the contestants make this series an ultimate laugh riot for the audience.

Nonstop comedy for everyone:

This series is a hilarious blend of comedians from all age groups. It will showcase comedians like Premgi and Powerstar Srinivasan who are well known and respected by the fellow participants as they have a lot of experience in this field. The mix of contestants- young and old, are sure to appeal to different age groups and we can't wait to see the madness they bring alive when together under one roof.

Their Reverse Psychology:

This show is the perfect example of reverse psychology. When you are told not to do something, your mind craves for the same thing and you can't think about anything else. When these contestants are told not to laugh, that is exactly when their laugh bomb ticks off!

So, grab yourself a tub of popcorn and maybe a box of tissues to wipe your tears as you will go on a fun ride with these 10 comedians on LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, releasing on August 27, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.