Maadathy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Post its release, Maadathy has become the talk of the town for its unconventional concept and storyline. The film which released on June 24 on Neestream has become the latest victim of piracy. Maadathy has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites.

The film directed and co-written by Leena Manimekalai is backed by her production banner Karuvachy Films. Well, since its release on Neestream, Maadathy has been getting rave response from the audience. Revolving around an adolescent girl from the Puthirai Vannar community, the film talks about pressing topics including gender and caste discrimination.

Maadathy's technical team includes music composer Karthik Raja and cinematographers Jeff Dolen, Abinandhan Ramanujam and Karthik Muthukumar. The film features Semmalar Annam, Ajmina Kassim and Patrick Raj.

Notably, the film was honoured with FIPRESCI's (International Federation of Film Critics) Jury Award and three awards for Best Film, Best Actress and Best Cinematographer at the Aurangabad International Film Festival (2020). Along with these honours, the film was also screened at various national and international film festivals. A few are Busan International Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Kolkata International Film Festival and Third Eye Asian Film Festival among others.

On a related note, the film's trailer was released on June 18 this year. On the other hand, the official motion poster of Maadathy was released by Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu on June 14. Unveiling the poster, the talented actress wrote on her social media handle, "Presenting the official motion poster of 'Maadathy: An Unfairy Tale' directed by @LeenaManimekali Congratulations to the cast & crew for such a powerful film. Watch @MaadathyTheFilm on @neestream from June 24th onwards."