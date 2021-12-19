Maanaadu Box Office 25 Days Worldwide Collections: The Silambarasan Starrer Enters 100-Crore Club!

Maanaadu, the time loop thriller that features Silambarasan in the lead role, has already earned blockbuster status at the box office. The project, which is helmed by Venkat Prabhu, has highly impressed both the audiences and critics. Interestingly, Maanaadu has now entered the prestigious 100-Crore club at the worldwide box office.

According to the latest updates from the trade experts, the time loop thriller has crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, when it completed 25 days of its release. Maanaadu has thus emerged as the first 100-Crore film in the career of its leading man, Silambarasan. The trade experts suggest that the movie has made a total gross collection of over Rs. 100 Crore at the worldwide box office. Maanaadu has earned a share amount of Rs. 59 Crore from Tamil Nadu alone.

Maanaadu Release Date And Streaming Time On SonyLIV, Know All Details Here!

As reported earlier, Maanaadu had a massive opening at the box office by earning over Rs. 8 Crore from Tamil Nadu box office alone. Thus, the Venkat Prabhu directorial had emerged as the 4th highest opener of the year after Master. The Silambarasan starrer made a total collection of over Rs. 50 Crore at the worldwide box office, when it completed the first 10 days of its release.

Maanaadu Day 10 Box Office Collection: The Silambarsan-Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Fares Well!

Maanaadu, which marked Silambarasan's first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu, has been receiving great appreciation for its excellent making. The movie, which is scripted by director Venkat himself, has been considered as one of the finest time loop thrillers produced in Indian cinema.

Kalyani Priyadarshan appeared as the female lead opposite Silambarasan in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including SJ Suryah, A Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, YG Mahendran, Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Anjena Kirti, Manoj Bharathiraja, and others in the pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for Maanaadu, which is produced by Suresh Kamatchi.