Maanaadu Day 1 Box Office Collection: Silambarasan Starrer Sets The Cash Registers Ringing!

Kollywood star Silambarasan's latest film Maanaadu, which hit the screens on Thursday (November 25) has opened to a fabulous response at the box office despite being a non-holiday release. As per the latest reports, the film has collected around Rs 5-7.5 crore with its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the time loop drama has acquired close to Rs 3 crore and Rs 75 lakh-Rs 1 crore from the rest of India region and overseas respectively. The net collection of Maanaadu is said to be between Rs 7.5-10.5 crore.

The film has indeed been garnering an immense response from all corners. Critics and audiences, who have already watched the entertainer are now hailing the film and the leading man. Going by the terrific and sincere reviews that are flooding social media, looks like Maanaadu won't die down anytime soon. In fact, the numbers mentioned above proves that the film has already set the cash registers ringing.

The fun thriller is written and helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The film was previously scheduled to release on November 4 along with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, however, the makers decided to postpone it to steer off a clash in theatres. Just a day ago, the team was planning to postpone the release yet again reportedly owing to financial issues, however, they later decided to go with the earlier plans. Well, all's well that ends well. The film is finally out and winning hearts with its massive run in cinemas.

Also featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, YG Mahendran, Chandrasekhar, Bharathiraja, Premgi Amaren, Anjena Kirti, Udhaya and Manoj Bharathiraja, the film's trailer was released on October 2. Maanaadu has been released in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The STR-starrer has photography and music department headed by Richard M Nathan and Yuvan Shankar Raja respectively.