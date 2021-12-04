Maanaadu Day 10 Box Office Collection: The Silambarsan-Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Fares Well!

Maanaadu has been winning hearts ever since it released in theatres. After facing several struggles, the time loop drama finally made it to the big screens on November 25. Though the film was expected to hit the cinemas along with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, the makers had to postpone the release to avoid a clash with the superstar's rural drama.

Just a day before the release, producer Suresh Kamatchi announced that the film had been postponed yet again, however, the team managed to sort the issue and decided to go with the previously announced release date.

Well, recently talking to a leading tabloid, Suresh revealed that although Maanaadu has turned out to be a profitable venture for the distributors and rights holders, he didn't earn any profit with the film as Silambarasan's previous project Eeswaran didn't perform well at the box office. He went on to say that he feels happy to have produced such a film adding that Simbu's upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will be a profitable venture for the producers.

Talking about Maanaadu's business so far, the film has grossed more than Rs 50 crore with its theatrical run worldwide. The film minted close to Rs 8 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu, becoming the 4th best opener of the year after Master, Annaatthe and Karnan. Well, with its 9-day theatrical run, the film is said to have acquired a net collection close to Rs 38 crore (India). Reportedly, on its tenth day, Maanaadu garnered Rs 2 crore (approx-net) with its theatrical run in India.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, YG Mahendran, Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Anjena Kirti and Manoj Bharathiraja in key roles. With music tuned by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Maanaadu has editing and cinematography carried out by Praveen KL and Richard M Nathan respectively.

Next, Silambarsan will be seen in Maha, Pathu Thala, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Corona Kumar.