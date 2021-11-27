Maanaadu Day 3 Box Office Collection: Silambarasan-Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film Is On A Money Making Spree!

The latest Tamil release Maanaadu is unstoppable. The time loop drama released in cinemas on Thursday (November 25) across Tamil Nadu and elsewhere. The film with its dazzling star cast, brilliant concept, intelligently written storyline and director Venkat Prabhu's Midas touch has lit up the box office.

The film opened to a terrific response and raked in close to Rs 7 crore on day 1 (Tamil Nadu), becoming Silambarasan's biggest openers in recent years. On day 2, the film collected nearly Rs 6 crore with its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu. The film's producer Suresh Kamatchi also confirmed on Saturday (November 27) that the film with its two days of theatrical run has raked in Rs 14 crore. His tweet read, "2days tn theatrical collection 14 cr #maanaaduBlockbuster." If reports are to be believed, Maanaadu has grossed a collection between Rs 4-6 crore on Day 3 with ist theatrical run in Tamil Nadu.

Well, the overwhelming response might help the film to have a smooth run on Sunday as well. Moreover, there is no big competition for Maanaadu in theatres as it is the only major Tamil film to release this week. Also, the film needs to stay stable in the days to come so as to emerge as a box office hit.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, YG Mahendran, Chandrasekhar, Bharathiraja, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Daniel Anne Pope, Ravikanth, Shreekumar and Manoj Bharathiraja, the film is backed by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions. Maanaadu has released in Tamil along with its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. The film marks Silambarasan's maiden collaboration with Venkat Prabhu.

With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Maanaadu has camera cranked by Richard M Nathan and editing carried out by Praveen KL.