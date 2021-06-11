Maanaadu: First Single Of The Silambarasan Starrer To Be Revealed On June 21

Maanaadu, the highly anticipated Silambarasan starrer is nearing the final stage of its production. The project, which marks the comeback of renowned filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, has already created great hype with its first look poster. As per the latest updates, the much-awaited Maanaadu first single has finally got a release date.

The first single of the Silambarasan starrer, which is composed by the renowned musician Yuvan Shankar Raja, will be out on June 21, Monday. The exciting news was announced by music director Yuvan himself, through his official social media pages. Later, producer Suresh Kamatchi revealed that the Maanaadu first single is releasing at 12.06 PM on June 21.

The Simbu fans and Tamil cine-goers have been eagerly waiting for the first single of Maanaadu, ever since Yuvan Shankar Raja confirmed its release. The popular musician had revealed the exciting news in a recent Twitter interaction with his fans and followers.

As reported earlier, the Maanaadu team was originally planning to release the much-awaited Maanaadu first single in May 2021. However, the team had to cancel the release plans owing to the sudden demise of director Venkat Prabhu's mother. According to the sources close to the project, the team is planning to release the complete playlist, immediately after the release of the first single.

Maanaadu, which is said to be a social thriller, is scripted by director Venkat Prabhu himself. Kalyani Priyadarshan appears as the female lead opposite Simbu in the movie. SJ Suryah appears as the lead antagonist in the project, which features Premgi Amaran, YG Mahendran, Aravind Akash, SAC, Karunakaran, Manoj K Bharathi, Anjana Kirti, and so on in the other pivotal roles.