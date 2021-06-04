Maanaadu First Single To Be Revealed Soon, Confirms Yuvan Shankar Raja

Maanaadu, the Silambarasan starring social thriller is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. The Simbu fans and Tamil cinema-goers are now eagerly waiting for the Maanaadu songs. Recently, popular musician Yuvan Shankar Raja, who composes the song for the movie, made a major revelation about the first single.

During a recent interaction with his fans on Twitter, Yuvan confirmed that the Maanaadu first single will be out very soon. "Hey tweeps #maanaadu single is coming very soon!! #staysafe #spreadlove #lovemusic @silambarasanTR_ @vp_offl @sureshkamatchi @U1Records," wrote the talented musician. Yuvan Shankar Raja's confirmation has totally left the Simbu fans and Tamil music lovers, totally excited.

According to the reports, director Venkat Prabhu and his team were originally planning to release the much-awaited Maanaadu first single in May 2021. However, the makers decided to cancel the grand plans owing to the sudden demise of director Venkat Prabhu's mother. Now, the team has decided to release the single only after the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic comes under control.

As reported earlier, producer Suresh Kamatchi had written a detailed first review of Maanaadu after watching a preview of the movie along with the leading man Silambarasan. "Our Dear @SilambarasanTR_ and myself together watched our Film #Maanaadu. We both are Extremely happy for dir @vp_offl 's effective adorable wrk. #Mangaththa Maker is back on action with thrilling mass entertainer. Thnx to our beloved director. @iam_SJSuryah sir class performance," Suresh Kamatchi wrote on his Twitter post.

Maanaadu, which is said to be a social thriller, is scripted by director Venkat Prabhu himself. Kalyani Priyadarshan appears as the female lead opposite Simbu in the movie. SJ Suryah appears as the lead antagonist in the project, which features Premgi Amaran, YG Mahendran, Aravind Akash, SAC, Karunakaran, Manoj K Bharathi, Anjana Kirti, and so on in the other pivotal roles.