Maanaadu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Maanaadu, the most awaited film of Silambarasan has finally graced the theatres. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the time loop film released on Thursday, November 25. With no big clashes in theatres and terrific reviews coming in, the film indeed is having a dream run at the box office. According to the latest reports, the film has kept the cash registers ringing both in India and overseas.

Well, amid all the hustle and bustle what has caught the attention of Simbu fans and general audiences is the fact that Maanaadu has been leaked online. Reportedly, the film has leaked on various infamous websites and platforms including Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram. The leak has indeed caused a big headache to the makers, as it might now disrupt the smooth running of the film in theatres, which in turn will impact its box office collection. This is not the first time when a film released in theatres have leaked online. Earlier, films like Pon Manickavel, Sabhaapathy, Annaatthe, Enemy and Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam also fell prey to piracy. Not just that, even the OTT releases like Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe were leaked online within hours of its streaming on popular platforms.

Maanaadu Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read To Know How Silambarasan's Film Is Performing In Theatres!

Maanaadu Will Release Tomorrow; Confirms Director Venkat Prabhu!

Coming back to Maanaadu, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Apart from her, the film also has SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, YG Mahendran, Premgi Amaren, Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Manoj Bharathiraja, Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, Daniel Anne Pope, Ravikanth and Shreekumar in key roles. Maanaadu marks Silambarasan's second release post the pandemic. His previous film Eeswaran was released on January 14 and had a massive clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Master, which turned out to be a hit at the theatres.

Silambarasan's upcoming projects include Maha, Pathu Thala, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu and Corona Kumar which are currently under various stages of production.