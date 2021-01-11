Maanaadu Motion Poster To Be Out On January 14 At 4.05 PM; Double Sankranti Treat For STR Fans!

Here's the highly anticipated announcement about Maanaadu! Today, the makers of the film took to their social media handles to announce the motion poster release of the STR-starrer. As per the producer Suresh Kamatchi's tweet, the motion poster will be released on January 14 at 4.05 pm on the occasion of Sankranti 2021.

He tweeted, "Get Ready tweeps #MaanaaduMotionPoster arrives On #தமிழர்திருநாள்." Well, with the motion poster's announcement it is surely going to be a double treat for Simbu fans as his film Eeswaran is also releasing on January 14.

Talking about Maanaadu, the film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi under his production banner V House Productions. Touted to be a political thriller, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Manoj Bharathiraja, Udhaya, Aravind Akash and Ravikanth in key roles. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and camera cranked by Richard M Nathan.

On the other hand, Eeswaran helmed by Suseenthiran, is backed by Balaji Kapa, KV Durai and MD Sharafudeen under their banners Madhav Media and D Company. The rural drama stars Nidhhi Aggerwal as the leading lady, while veteran director Bharathiraja plays a key role. Other cast includes Nandita Swetha, Harish Uthaman, Bala Saravanan and Aruldoss. With music composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman, Eeswaran has cinematography by Tirru.

On a related note, Simbu's upcoming projects include Maha and Pathu Thala. Maha starring Hansika Motwani in the lead role, will have Simbu playing a cameo. Pathu Thala directed by Krishna is the official Tamil remake of the hit Kannada film Mufti. The highly talked about film of the year will also feature talented actor Gautham Karthik in a key role.

