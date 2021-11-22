Maanaadu: Producer Suresh Kamatchi Strongly Reacts To Tamil Nadu Govt’s Vaccine Mandate

After a long delay, Maanaadu starring Silambarasan will be hitting the theatres on November 25. The film was earlier slated to release on November 4 along with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, however, the makers deferred the release date stating that the distributors and theatre owners might incur huge losses owing to the big clash.

Well now as the STR-starrer nears its release, looks like the Tamil Nadu government's latest circular to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people in public places has caused a headache to the team. As per the new circular, the DPH (Directorate of Public Health) and Preventive Medicine have declared that only vaccinated people will be allowed to public places like theatres, malls and markets. The new vaccine mandate has evidently not gone down well with the makers of Maanaadu especially producer Suresh Kamatchi, who has now raised his voice against it.

Slamming the state government, Suresh tweeted in Tamil, "This is the first time in the world that a person has been asked to go to the theater for a vaccine... How big a human rights violation is it to interfere with everyone's freedom? Let people in the theater as before!" (loose translation).

Later, the producer also issued a statement tagging the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Twitter page (@CMOTamilnadu) to express his opinion about the new mandate and its after-effects.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Backed by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions, the time loop film features an ensemble cast including Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Udhaya, Manoj Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, Daniel Annie Pope and Ravikanth. With music composed by renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, the highly anticipated film has camera cranked by Richard M Nathan.