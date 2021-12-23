Maanaadu Release Date And Streaming Time On SonyLIV, Know More Details Here!

After a terrific run at the theatres, Silambarasan-led Maanaadu is all set to stream online. The time loop drama written and directed by Venkat Prabhu will hit the popular streaming platform SonyLIV on December 24 coinciding with Christmas Eve.

Sharing a glimpse of the film and announcing the big news, SonyLIV wrote on Twitter, "One epic chase between Khaaliq and Dhanushkodi in a mysterious time loop!! Watch Maanaadu on repeat from Dec 24 only on SonyLIV. #MaanaaduOnSonyLIV"

One epic chase between Khaaliq and Dhanushkodi in a mysterious time loop!! Watch Maanaadu on repeat from Dec 24 only on SonyLIV.#MaanaaduOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/7PA67id3Q4 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) December 17, 2021

According to reports, the film will start streaming on the over-the-top (OTT) platform from 9 pm onwards on December 23. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers. Well, with its OTT release, fans, especially those who gave the film's theatrical release amiss, will be able to watch Maanaadu from the comfort of their homes.

Maanaadu was released on November 25. The science fiction action entertainer backed by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions opened to a highly positive response. Revolving around a commoner Abdul Khaliq, (played by Simbu) and a police officer (SJ Suryah) who are trapped in a time loop and are forced to experience the same day over and over again, Maanaadu was highly praised for its unique concept, treatment, storyline and narration, upon its release.

The actors' performances and other technicalities of the film including music composition by Yuvan Shankar Raja, editing by Praveen KL and cinematography by Richard M Nathan were also well received by the audience. Also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, the film has A Chandrasekhar, YG Mahendran, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Arvind Akash and Anjana Kiriti appearing in key roles.

Maanaadu was released in Tamil along with its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages. Marking Silambarsan's maiden collaboration with Venkat Prabhu, the film raked in close to Rs 7 crore on day 1 in Tamil Nadu.

The Silambarasan-starrer was previously slated to release along with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vishal's Enemy on December 4, however, the makers decided to drop the plan to avoid a clash with the two films.