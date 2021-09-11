Maanaadu Release Date Out: Silambarasan Starrer To Clash With Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe!

It's confirmed! Silmabarasan's most awaited film Maanaadu will be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2021. The leading man today (September 11) took to his social media handle to confirm the big news as he wrote, "#MaanaaduDeepavali #SilambarasanTR #Maanaadu @vp_offl@sureshkamatchi @thisisysr."

Along with the tweet, he shared an intriguing poster that revealed the release date. The actioner will now have a massive clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's Annnatthe, which is also releasing on the same date.

Yesterday, the rural drama's first look and motion poster were dropped which again confirmed the release date. Let us also add that there is already buzz about Thala Ajith's Valimai release on the festive occasion. However, one will have to wait for an official word in this regard.

Well, Maanaadu was initially scheduled for a release on May 14, 2021

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. The entertainer marks the director's second collaboration with STR after the 2010 film Goa, in which he appeared in a guest role. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi under his production banner V House Productions, Maanaadu features an ensemble cast including Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Udhaya, Manoj Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, Daniel Annie Pope and Ravikanth.

With music composed by renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, the highly anticipated film has camera cranked by Richard M Nathan.

On a related note, Silambarasan will next be seen in Narthan's Pathu Thala and Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. Reportedly, he will also be doing a movie for the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers without charging any remuneration.

He was previously seen in Suseenthiran's Eeswaran which was released on January 14, 2021. The film was also a festive release as it hit the theatres during Pongal.