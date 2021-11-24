Maanaadu Release Is Cancelled; The Silambarasan Starrer To Hit The Theatres On November 26?

The
release
of
Maanaadu,
the
highly
anticipated
Silmbarasan
starring
time-loop
thriller
is
cancelled.
The
shocking
update
was
announced
by
Suresh
Kamatchi,
the
producer
of
the
Venkat
Prabhu
directorial
through
his
official
Twitter
page.
The
cancellation
of
the
release
has
totally
left
the
Silambarasan
fans
and
Tamil
cine-goers,
who
were
eagerly
waiting
for
Maanaadu,
in
deep
disappointment.
"A
creation
created
with
a
lot
of
dreams.
I
was
looking
forward
to
the
release
of
this
film.
It
is
with
great
pain
that
I
inform
you
that
the
release
has
been
postponed
due
to
unavoidable
#Maanaadu
reasons.
I
will
announce
the
release
date
later
and
apologize
for
the
inconvenience," wrote
Suresh
Kamatchi
on
his
official
Twitter
page.
நிறைய
கனவுகளோடு
படைக்கப்பட்ட
ஓர்
படைப்பு.
இதின்
பிரசவத்தை
எதிர்நோக்கிக்
காத்திருந்திருந்தேன்
தவிர்க்க
இயவாத
காரணங்களால்
#மாநாடு
வெளியீடு
தள்ளி
வைக்கப்படுகிறது
என்பதை
மிகுந்த
வலியோடு
தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன்.
வெளியாகும்
தேதி
பின்னர்
அறிவிக்கிறேன்ஏற்பட்ட
சிரமங்களுக்கு
வருந்துகிறேன்
Even
though
the
makers
have
not
revealed
the
actual
reason
behind
cancelling
the
release
of
Maanaadu,
the
sources
suggest
that
the
team
made
this
decision
due
to
financial
issues.
If
things
go
as
planned,
the
Venkat
Prabhu
directorial
will
hit
the
screens
on
November
26,
Friday.
The
makers
are
actively
working
to
release
the
Silambarasan
starrer
at
the
earliest
possible.