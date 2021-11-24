Maanaadu Release Is Cancelled; The Silambarasan Starrer To Hit The Theatres On November 26?

The release of Maanaadu, the highly anticipated Silmbarasan starring time-loop thriller is cancelled. The shocking update was announced by Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of the Venkat Prabhu directorial through his official Twitter page. The cancellation of the release has totally left the Silambarasan fans and Tamil cine-goers, who were eagerly waiting for Maanaadu, in deep disappointment.

"A creation created with a lot of dreams. I was looking forward to the release of this film. It is with great pain that I inform you that the release has been postponed due to unavoidable #Maanaadu reasons. I will announce the release date later and apologize for the inconvenience," wrote Suresh Kamatchi on his official Twitter page.

Even though the makers have not revealed the actual reason behind cancelling the release of Maanaadu, the sources suggest that the team made this decision due to financial issues. If things go as planned, the Venkat Prabhu directorial will hit the screens on November 26, Friday. The makers are actively working to release the Silambarasan starrer at the earliest possible.