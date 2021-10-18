Maanaadu Release Postponed, Makers Of Silambarasan Starrer Issue A Statement

Yes, you read that right! Silambarasan's highly anticipated film Maanaadu is out of the Diwali race. As per the latest statement issued by producer Suresh Kamatchi, the film has been postponed to November 25 (Thursday).

Though the film was expected to hit the marquee on November 4, the makers decided to postpone the release to avert a clash with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and for a wide opening, which will help Maanaadu garner a better revenue, which is more important now especially post the pandemic situation. Well, with Suresh's statement going viral on social media, many have expressed support over the team's decision calling it a rational one, however, a section of social media users has shared their disappointment as they were expecting the film on Diwali.

Let us tell you that Vishal-Arya's Enemy is also set to release on November 4, and with the Maanaadu team's sudden change in decision, we will have to wait and watch to see if they too will opt for a different date or not.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. The action-thriller marks the director's second outing with STR after their 2010 film Goa, in which the actor appeared in a guest role. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi under his production banner V House Productions, Maanaadu features Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Udhaya, Manoj Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, Daniel Annie Pope and Ravikanth in prominent roles. The film's technical team includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Richard M Nathan. The STR-starrer's editing department is headed by Praveen KL.

On a related note, Silambarasan has a slew of exciting projects in his kitty including Nathan's Pathu Thala and Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu.