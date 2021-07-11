Maanaadu: Silambarasan And Venkat Prabhu Wrap Up The Project In 68 Days!

Maanaadu, the upcoming Silambarasan-starrer is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema right now. As reported earlier, the political thriller is directed by Venkat Prabhu, is currently in its final stage of production. According to the latest reports, the shooting of Maanaadu is now finally wrapped up.

The highly exciting update was revealed by the crew members on their official social media handles. Initially, the makers had planned a total of 85 days to shoot the entire film. But, leading man Silambarasan, director Venkat Prabhu, and their team managed to wrap up the project in just 68 days. The final schedule shoot of Maanaadu was wrapped up at Hosur Aerodrome, on July 9, Friday.

Interestingly, Silambarasam gifted a watch to director Venkat Prabhu a watch during the wrap part of Maanaadu, to the much surprise of the team. The filmmaker, who is elated to receive the special gift from his leading man, took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "Thank q @SilambarasanTR_ for all the love and support!! Thanks for the watch!!! #OurTimeStartsNow #MaanaaduWrapped thanks to my team!! Soon our #abdulkhaliq will be yours!! #maanaadu."

"#Maanaadu it's a wrap. An 85 days schedule could be covered in 68 days only cos of @SilambarasanTR_ support. The photograph will underline @sureshkamatchi capabilities. Thank you @vp_offl for the opportunity. Thank you all my colleagues & actors. 🙏🙏🙏," wrote Richard M Nathan, the cinematographer of the project.

If the reports are to be believed, Silambarasan is playing the central character, Abdul Khaaliq in Maanaadu, which is said to be a political thriller. Kalyani Priyadarshan appears as the female lead in the project. SJ Suryah plays the lead antagonist in the movie, which will have Bharathiraja, Premgi Amaran, SA Chandrasekhar, Anjena Kirti, Manoj Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, and so on in the supporting roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and original score. Maanaadu is bankrolled by V House Productions.