Maanaadu: The Silambarasan Starrer To Hit The Theatres For Pooja 2021?

Maanaadu, the upcoming action thriller that features Silambarasan in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of 2021. The release of the project, which marks Simbu's first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu was wrapped up a couple of months back. As per the latest reports, the makers are now planning to release Maanaadu for Pooja 2021.

Even though the Silambarasan starrer was originally planned as a Summer 2021 release, it was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the makers have decided not to go the OTT way and want to wait till the theatres reopen. If things go as planned and theatres reopen, Maanaadu will be released as a Pooja 2021 special release.

With the new revelation by the sources close to the project, the rumours regarding the OTT release of Maanaadu have finally died down. The new reports regarding the theatrical release of the Simbu starrer came out as a great relief for the actor's fans and cine-goers, who want to watch the film on the big screen.

Maanaadu is said to be a complete action thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political issues. The project was widely shot at the various locations of Chennai and Pondichery. Silambarasan is said to be playing a performance-oriented role in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The talented actor's look for the highly anticipated project had created quite a stir on social media.

Meanwhile, the team is all set to release the much-awaited first single of Maanaadu, on June 21 at 12.06 PM. The exciting news was announced by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the music composer himself, through his social media handles. Kalyani Priyadarshan appears as the female lead opposite Simbu in the movie, which features SJ Suryah as the lead antagonist.