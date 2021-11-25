Maanaadu Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read To Know How Silambarasan’s Film Is Performing In Theatres!

After much deliberation, Silambarasan's highly talked about film Maanaadu is out in cinemas. Though the producer of the film Suresh Kamatchi had announced the postponement of the film on November 24, the team cleared decks and released the time loop drama on the previously promised date.

Well, Maanaadu is nothing short of a dhamaka. The first-day first show (FDFS) of the film commenced on a high note. Thousands of fans and followers of STR have been flocking to the theatres to catch their idol's most awaited film on the big screens. Netizens have been sharing glimpses from theatres across the state and it indeed proves that the frenzy won't settle down very soon. The first reviews of the film are also in and seem like the audiences are totally loving Mannaadu. Audiences and critics have been sharing favourable reviews for the Silambarasan-starrer, with many calling it a film worth the wait.

Many have also been applauding the time loop concept of Maanaadu which is very unconventional. The whistle worthy dialogues and intense performance of STR, his chemistry with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Venkat Prabhu's narration and well-crafted storyline, gripping music and breathtaking visualization, in short everything and anything, has been grabbing attention. Even the minute detailing of the film is being discussed on social media, which itself speaks volumes about the film's performance in theatres. The film follows Abdul Khaaliq (played by Silambarasan) who is stuck in a time loop and is forced to live the same day over and over again.

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maannaadu is backed by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions. Also featuring SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Manoj Bharathiraja, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Planning to watch Maanaadu this week? Check out these 10 tweets to know how the film has been performing in theatres!