Maanaadu: Venkat Prabhu Reveals A MAJOR Highlight Of The Silmbarasan-Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer

Just recently, the first single of Maanaadu 'Meherezylaa' was released. As expected, the romantic track featuring Silambarasan and Kalyani Priyadarshan garnered huge love from the netizens. To celebrate the first single release, the Maanaadu team recently took to Twitter Spaces to interact about the highly anticipated project.

Well, during the interaction, the film's director Venkat Prabhu stated that Maanaadu is his biggest project so far.

Revealing that Simbu and SJ Suryah's high-octane face-off will be one of the highlights of the film, he said, "It (Maanaadu) will be different from the usual films Tamil audiences are used to and will be from a storytelling point of view. A superstar is usually dubious about such experiments but Simbu was encouraging the concept from the beginning. He has also transformed himself for the film. The face-off between Simbu and SJ Suryah will be the highlight. As the film's most sequences required a crowd, it was difficult to shoot especially post the COVID-19 pandemic."

On a related note, Maanaadu's teaser was released on Simbu's 38th birthday (February 3, 2021). Interestingly, the teaser was released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi by celebrities of the respective industries including AR Rahman, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ravi Teja, Kichcha Sudeep and Anurag Kashyap.

The film backed by Suresh under his production banner V House Productions, features an ensemble cast including Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Udhaya, Manoj Bharathiraja, Aravind Akash, Daniel Annie Pope and Ravikanth. With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Maanaadu has camera cranked by Richard M Nathan. As of now, the dubbing has commenced, and the film is expected to release later this year.