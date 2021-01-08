Maara Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The highly awaited film Maara released today (January 8, 2021) on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, the romantic drama has become the latest victim of piracy.

Maara, the adaptation of Dulquer Salmaan-Parvathy Thiruvothu's Malayalam film Charlie has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Well, the film upon its release on the OTT platform, has been garnering a mixed response from the audience. The drama revolves around a young graphic designer Paaru, who goes on a search for Maara, a carefree vagabond, whose life story fascinates and make her curious to meet him.

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles. South India's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan will be reciting a heart-warming poem in the film.

Popular music director Ghibran has composed songs for the film, while the camera has been cranked by Dinesh Krishnan and Karthik Muthukumar. Maara is bankrolled by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under their banner Pramod Films. Though the film was earlier scheduled to release on December 17, 2020, the makers postponed the date due to reasons unknown. As many as 10 songs have been released which are crooned by popular singers including Sid Sriram, Padmalatha, Yazin Nizar, Sanah Moidutty, Benny Dayal, Ananthu, Shabir, Deepthi Suresh and Srisha Vijayasekar.

