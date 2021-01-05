Madhavan On Maara: We Have Modified The Story And Been Working On It For Over Four Years

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming film Maara, directed by Dhilip Kumar features R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Touted to be a Tamil romantic musical drama, the film promises a feel-good experience and heartfelt journey like a fairy tale.

Spilling some beans about the movie and how it is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Charlie, R. Madhavan shares, "Charlie was about different people, interesting in their own unique way. Bringing a film to audiences in 2020 is a challenge and we are happy we have been able to do that. We all know how demanding a relationship can be and this story is about what happens when a character who does not have a smartphone, meets his loved one in person."

He further adds to it, "We have modified the story and been working on it for over four years. The fact that it is releasing at the right time is making us happy. It is a musical love story."

Maara is set for an exclusive global premiere on 8th January 2021 on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories. The film backed by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under Pramod films also features Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles.

The trailer of Maara became one of the most loved trailers within a short span of time. The tracks from the film are so heartwarming and have instantly become popular. The appreciation is proof how excited is the audience to watch Maara on Amazon Prime Video.

