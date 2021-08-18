Madras HC Dismisses Suriya’s Plea Seeking Income Tax Exemption

The Madras High Court on Tuesday (August 17) dismissed Tamil actor Suriya's petition seeking the waiver of interest for delayed income tax payments. According to reports, Justice SM Subramaniam dismissed the plea after hearing the department's argument and finding out that the actor had not cooperated with the tax authorities when the demand for payment under section 156 was made. Reportedly, the Income Tax Department had ordered Suriya to pay close to Rs 3 crore for the years 2007-08 and 2008-09 in 2011.

Earlier in 2010, the actor had made headlines after his various residences and offices including Agaram Foundation were under the IT scanner. The Soorarai Pottru actor filed a petition in the High Court seeking a waiver of interest under section 220 (2A) of the Income Tax Act 1961. The star had even alleged that he was facing difficulties and harassment from the tax authorities owing to raids.

According to Bar And Bench, the HC observed that in order to avail a waiver of interest under the aforementioned section, the Chief Commissioner or Commissioner of Income Tax has to be satisfied that

• the payment of the amount demanded would cause genuine hardship to the assessee.

• that the default in payment of the amount was due to circumstances beyond the assessee's control, and

• the assessee has cooperated in any inquiry relating to the assessment or any proceeding for the recovery of any amount due from him.

Reportedly, Suriya's counsel has claimed that the actor was not responsible for the delay and has paid the tax in time.

Well, the co-producer of Suriya's 2D Entertainment Rajsekar Pandian has shared on social media that there is no due payable from their sides. Clarifying about the same, he tweeted, "ITax and Interest there on were paid and adjusted in totality with absolute cooperation, as on today there are no dues payable from our side! The dispute is only regarding refund of Interest by department! Appeal will be preferred on receipt and perusal of the original order."

ITax and Interest there on were paid and adjusted in totality with absolute cooperation, as on today there are no dues payable from our side! The dispute is only regarding refund of Interest by department! Appeal will be preferred on receipt and perusal of the original order. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/woIVg0c4Km — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) August 17, 2021

On the work front, Suriya was previously seen in the Netflix anthology web series Navarasa. The actor has an exciting array of upcoming films in his kitty including Jai Bhim and Etharkkum Thunindhavan.