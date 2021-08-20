Mahaan: Chiyaan 60 First Look Reveals The Title Of Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj Project!

Chiyaan 60, the highly anticipated 60th film of Vikram, is now titled Mahaan. The cast and crew members unveiled the much-awaited Chiyaan 60 first look on social media, at 6 PM today. The Maahan first look which is now going viral on social media features leading man Chiyaan Vikram in a unique avatar.

In the Mahaan first look, Vikram is seen riding a bike, with 14 hands and two machetes placed behind his head, which in a way, remind horns. From the Chiyaan 60 first look poster, it is now confirmed that the National award-winning actor is playing an anti-hero in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial.

The makers also revealed a highly exciting title announcement video, along with the Mahaan first look poster. The biggest highlights of the unique title video are its excellent visuals which are shot by Shreyaas Krishna and the brilliant background score by Santhosh Narayanan. The highly promising first look poster and title announcement video have totally raised the expectations over Mahaan.

As reported earlier, Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram is playing another protagonist in Mahaan. Thus, the project marks the first onscreen collaboration of the father-son duo. If the reports are to be believed, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial revolves around the cat and mouse game between a dreaded gangster and young police officer, played by Vikram and Dhruv Vikram respectively.

Mahaan will feature Bobby Simha in a pivotal role. The movie will have an extensive star cast including Simran, Vani Bhojan, Muthukumar, Sananth, and others in pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the songs and original score for the project. The Vikram starrer, which is produced by Seven Screen Studios, is expected to hit the screens in 2022.