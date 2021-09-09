Mahaan: Dhruv Vikram's Poster Reel From The Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj Project To Be Out On September 10

Mahaan, the highly anticipated upcoming Karthik Subbaraj project marks the first onscreen collaboration of Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram. The first look and title poster of Mahaan, which was released on August 20, Friday, had taken social media by storm. The makers are now all set to release Dhruv Vikram's poster reel from the movie.

Recently, director Karthik Subbaraj and his team members took to their official social media pages and revealed that Dhruv Vikram's poster reel from Mahaan will be out on September 10, Friday at 10 AM. "Son of #Mahaan Poster reel from this Friday...," wrote director Karthik on his Instagram post, thus confirming that Dhruv is playing Vikram's son in the movie.

Expectations are riding high on Mahaan, which marks both Vikram and Dhruv Vikram's first collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj, after the release of its highly promising title video and first look poster. From the first look, it was evident that Chiyaan Vikram is playing a gray-shaded character in the movie.

Earlier, it was reported that the gangster drama revolves around the cat and mouse game between a dreaded gangster and young police officer, played by Vikram and Dhruv Vikram respectively. However, with Karthik Subbaraj's Instagram post, it has been confirmed that the Dhruv Vikram is playing the son of Mahaan, the character played by Chiyaan Vikram.

The project, which was initially called Chiyaan 60, will feature the National award-winning actor and Karthik Subbaraj's frequent collaborator Bobby Simha in a pivotal role. Maahan will have an extensive star cast including Simran, Vani Bhojan, Muthukumar, Sananth, and others in pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the songs and original score for the project. The Vikram starrer, which is produced by Seven Screen Studios, is expected to hit the screens in 2022.