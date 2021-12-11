Mahaan: Dhruv Vikram Turns Playback Singer For The Karthik Subbaraj Project

Mahaan, the highly anticipated Vikram-Dhruv Vikram starrer is currently nearing the final stage of its production. The movie, which is helmed by talented director Karthik Subbaraj, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Interestingly, Dhruv Vikram has turned playback singer once again, Mahaan.

The reports regarding the young actor's new role started doing rounds after he was spotted with music composer Santhosh Narayanan in a recently circulated picture. According to the sources close to Mahaan, Dhruv Vikram has recently finished recording for a special song number, which is composed by Santhosh Narayanan for the much-awaited film.

Well, this clearly indicates that Dhruv is a multi-faceted talent, much-like his father, the National-award winning actor Vikram. Expectations are riding high on the Mahaan music album after the reports regarding Dhruv crooning for a song in the film came out. The background score in the Mahaan first glimpse video, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, had thoroughly impressed music lovers.

As reported earlier, Vikram is said to be playing the first negative character of his career in Mahaan. Dhruv Vikram, on the other hand, is playing the protagonist. Thus, the project also marks the first onscreen collaboration of the father-son duo. If the reports are to be believed, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial revolves around the cat and mouse game between a dreaded gangster and young police officer, played by Vikram and Dhruv Vikram respectively.

Mahaan will feature National award-winner Bobby Simha in a pivotal role. The movie features an extensive star cast including Simran, Vani Bhojan, Muthukumar, Sananth, and others in pivotal roles. The Vikram starrer, which is produced by Seven Screen Studios, is expected to hit the screens in 2022.