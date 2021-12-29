Mahaan: The Vikram-Dhruv Vikram Starrer Bags A U/A Certificate From Censor Board

Mahaan, the highly anticipated project that features Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles, is nearing the final stage of its production. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial, which is touted to be a gangster drama, is expected to hit the theatres by the first half of 2022. As per the reports, Mahaan has now finished the censor formalities.

According to the latest updates, the Vikram-Dhruv Vikram project has been censored with a U/A certificate. The sources also suggest that the much-awaited Mahaan trailer will be out on the special occasion of New Year 2022. As the film has already finished the censor formalities, the rumours might turn out to be true.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to confirm the Mahaan trailer release date very soon. The sources close to the project also suggest that the team is planning to reveal the release date of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, along with the official trailer.

As reported earlier, Vikram is said to be playing a negative character in Mahaan, while Dhruv Vikram is appearing as the protagonist. Thus, the project marks the first onscreen collaboration of the father-son duo. If the reports are to be believed, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial revolves around the cat and mouse game between a middle-aged dreaded gangster and a young man, played by Vikram and Dhruv Vikram respectively.

Mahaan features Karthik Subbaraj's frequent collaborator Bobby Simha in a pivotal role. The movie will have an extensive star cast including Simran, Vani Bhojan, Muthukumar, Sananth, and others in pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the songs and original score for the project. The Vikram starrer is produced by Lalith Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studios.