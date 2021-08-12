Mahendra Singh Dhoni Meets Vijay On The Sets Of Beast; See Pics And Videos

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kollywood stalwart Vijay were recently spotted together in Chennai's Gokulam Studios. Several pictures and videos from the meeting have now made their way to the internet leaving fans into a frenzy. Apparently, the duo was shooting for their respective projects at the studio. Vijay is shooting for his highly anticipated film Beast, while Dhoni turned up for an ad commercial.

Well, fans are indeed super thrilled with their latest meeting and are now celebrating the moment on social media. Let us tell you that the two superstars share a special camaraderie. Vijay was earlier chosen as the brand ambassador of IPL (Indian Premier League) team Chennai Super Kings spearheaded by MS Dhoni. Many times the actor was spotted supporting and cheering for the team during matches.

Few more pics of #ThalapathyVijay and #Dhoni who happened to meet in a Chennai studio pic.twitter.com/DGtdROaLwF — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 12, 2021

For now, the preparation for the second leg of Indian Premier League 2021 is underway. The tournament will resume in September.

Talking about Vijay, he was previously seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master which turned out to be a huge success at the box office. He is currently working on Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast that stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Backed by Sun Pictures, the actioner also features Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Liliput Faruqui. The film's first schedule was wrapped up in Georgia.

Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, Beast's technical team includes popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa. Reportedly, the film's action sequences are choreographed by KGF stunt choreographers Anbumani and Arivumani.