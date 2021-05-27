Malaysia To Amnesia Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Malaysia to Amnesia, the highly anticipated film of Vaibhav Reddy has released today (May 28) on ZEE5. The comedy entertainer has also become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. Malaysia to Amnesia has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

Announced on May 9, 2021, the film revolves around two friends who get into trouble post their respective weddings. Directed by Radhamohan, best known for helming Azhagiya Theeye, Mozhi, and Kaatrin Mozhi, the film also features Oh My Kadavule actress Vani Bhojan, MS Bhaskar and Karunakaran. Notably, the film marks Vaibhav's second collaboration with Vani after Lock Up (2020) directed by SG Charles. The ZEE5 original film has music composed by Premji Amaren.

Talking about Malaysia to Amnesia's review, the film has been garnering mixed response from the audience. Though the performances of the actors have been getting huge appreciation, several netizens have expressed their disappointment over the film's slow-paced and conventional storyline.

On a related note, Radhamohan is also awaiting the release of his next Bommai starring SJ Suryah and Bhavani Shankar. On the other hand, Vaibhav was recently seen in Kajal Aggarwal's web series Live Telecast, which released on Disney+ Hotstar. He will next be seen in Buffoon, directed by debutant Ashok Veerappan and backed by Karthik Subbaraj under his production house Stone Bench Films.