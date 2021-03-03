Master: BTS Video Of Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Taken During Climax Shoot Takes The Internet By Storm

Here comes a big surprise. On the occasion of Master's 50th day theatrical run, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his social media handle to share a never-seen-before BTS video taken from the sets during the film's climax shoot.

Contrasting to the storyline, where the lead actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi as JD and Bhavani lock horns to defeat one another, in the video, the duo can be seen gearing up for the sequence with a broad smile. The two versatile actors are seen interacting with their co-stars and rehearing the scenes with Lokesh.

Well, what melts the heart is the duo sharing a warm hug towards the end of the video, which has indeed taken the internet by storm. Interestingly, Thalapathy's cool avatar throughout the video has also become the talk of the town, with many appreciating the actor for his easy-going personality. Well, innumerable fans and followers of Thalapathy and Makkal Selvan have now got another reason to celebrate Master, which they in fact are doing on social media by sharing the heartwarming video.

No matter how many ever times I say, it ain’t enough!! Thank u @actorvijay na & @VijaySethuOffl na 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/1qAPXRj3IM — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 3, 2021

Thanking the two celebrated actors, Lokesh captioned the video as, "No matter how many ever times I say, it ain't enough! Thank you @actorvijay na & @VijaySethuOffl na."

On a related note, Master was released in theatres and on Amazon Prime Video on January 13 and 29 respectively. Also starring Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal, the film is backed by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Master has so far collected Rs 263 crore at the box office worldwide. In Tamil Nadu, the film acquired a collection of Rs 146 crore, which is quite impressive.

