Master Day 19 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Remains Unstoppable!

Vijay's 64th film Master is on a glorious run. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released in theatres on January 13, 2021, ahead of Pongal. The action-entertainer also made it to the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 29 after 16 days of theatrical run. Well, the film has been garnering a huge response and lots of love from the audience.

As per Film Tracker, Kaushik LM, Master has crossed Rs 125 crore mark in Tamil Nadu and has become the fourth successive film of Thalapathy to achieve the feat after Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018) and Bigil (2019). Kaushik's tweet read, "#Master crosses the 125 CR gross mark in TN - the 4th successive #ThalapathyVijay film to cross the 125 CR mark here. Unbelievably consistent, @actorvijay#Mersal_Sarkar_Bigil_Master Solid weekend (grt Sunday) numbers in TN for #Master despite the official OTT release."

Also, with its day 19 theatrical run in Trichy, Master acquired a gross collection of Rs 9.2 lakh (35 shows). The film's 19 days total gross collected from the city is Rs 2.41 crore.

Master was highly applauded by critics and audiences alike, especially for Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's climax sequence, crisp screenplay, whistle-worthy dialogues, impeccable performances of each and every actor, songs and cinematography.

Master backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan. The action-entertainer features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal roles.

On a related note, though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, the makers were forced to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

