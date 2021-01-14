Master Day 2 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Continues To Shine At The Box Office

Vijay's 64th film Master is indeed ruling the box office. The action-entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj opened to a terrific response on the first day of its release.

Master, which released on January 13 ahead of Pongal, acquired a total gross collection of Rs 44 crore on day 1. In Tamil Nadu, the film made a total gross collection of Rs 25.40 crore on the release day.

Well now, as per trade analysts, the film has garnered a worldwide net collection of Rs 22 crore from its theatrical run on day 2. Looking at the massive collection and strong hold of the film at the box office, looks like the film will enter the elite Rs 100 crore club in a couple of days.

On a related note, Master revolves around an alcoholic professor named John Durairaj (Vijay) aka JD. His clash with Bhavani, a gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi is the crux of the action-entertainer. Interestingly, Makkal Selvan's awe-inspiring performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Also, Vijay's acting chops, whistle worthy dialogues and dance numbers are some of the highlights of the film.

Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film also features Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. Master backed by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Notably, though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, the makers were forced to postpone the release owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

