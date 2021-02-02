Master Day 20 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is On A Dream Run

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is continuing its successful run at the box office. Despite 50% occupancy in theatres, clash with Pongal release Eeswaran and OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, Master is garnering a huge response from the audience. The film starring Vijay Sethupathi as the deadly antagonist Bhavani, has earned the blockbuster tag already.

As per Film Tracker Kaushik LM, Master has crossed Rs 11 crore gross in Chennai city and has become Vijay's 5th film to achieve the feat. He tweeted, "Blockbuster #Master crosses the 11 CR gross mark in Chennai city. 20-days total city gross is 11.06 CR..The 5th #ThalapathyVijay film to cross the 11 CR mark."

Revealing that the Rs 11 crore mark was dominated mostly by multiplexes that complied central government's order to follow 50% occupancy in theatres, Kaushik added, "OTT release generally has the max. impact on City & multiplex-centric audiences. So after this, #Master's city numbers will slow down considerably. The 11 CR mark here (dominated by many multiplexes where 50% was strictly followed) is superb. Have to see how far more this can go!"

On the other hand, Master has collected Rs 3.7 lakh crore with its 20th day run in Trichy (28 shows). The film's 20 days total gross collected from the city is Rs 2.44 crore. With its release on January 13, 2021 ahead of Pongal, the film has reportedly crossed Rs 250 crore mark with its worldwide theatrical run.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal are part of the supporting cast. The action-entertainer has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

