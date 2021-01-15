Master Day 3 Box Office Collection: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Continues Its Golden Run!

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is running successfully at the box office. The action-entertainer that released on January 13, 2021, ahead of Pongal, garnered praise from the audience. On its opening day, the film acquired a total of Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu.

As per film analysts, on the second day of its release, Master collected an impressive Rs 20 crore (approx) in the state. Well, on Day 3, the film has garnered a massive collection of Rs 16 crore (net) from its theatrical run in India. Considering the fact that the theatres are following 50% occupancy owing to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the collection is indeed an appreciable one.

Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has Vijay Sethupathi playing an unapologetic antagonist. Makkal Selvan's performance along with Vijay's acting chops was highly appreciated by the critics and audiences alike. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles.

Master was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Notably, the film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, and has songs composed by celebrated music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The songs in the film have been crooned by Anirudh, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Gana Balachandar, CB Vinith and Arivu. One of the popular songs of the film Kutti Story (translated as short story) has been sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself.

