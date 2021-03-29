Master Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19; Says He Will Be Back Soon

A number of celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus recently as there has been a rapid growth of cases in the country. Now, Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj has tested positive for coronavirus. The filmmaker shared the news with his fans and followers on his social media account on Monday evening. Lokesh also revealed in his note that has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The director wrote in his tweet, “Hello Everyone, writing this to inform all my friends, family and well-wishers that I have tested positive for COVID 19 and have been admitted in a private hospital where I am being taken good care of. Will be back soon and stronger. Until then, Lokesh Kanagaarj.” Check out the post below:

Many fans of Lokesh’s last superhit outing Master, wished him a speedy recovery in the comments section. Master smashed many records at the box office as fans rushed to witness their icon Vijay on the big screen earlier this year.

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj began his career with the 2016 anthology movie Aviyal. He then went on to direct Sundeep Kishan in his feature film debut Maanagaram. The acclaimed movie also starred Sri, Regina Cassandra, Madhusudhan Rao and Charle in pivotal roles.

