Master Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The highly anticipated film Master has released today (January 13, 2021) ahead of Pongal. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the film has hit the screens after almost 10 months from its previously scheduled release date (April 9, 2020).

The action-entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Master has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

The film revolves around a young professor named John Durairaj aka JD, played by Vijay, who is addicted to alcohol and is sent to a juvenile home to teach children for a period of 3 months. While there, he comes face to face with a deadly gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi and their clash reportedly forms the crux of the film.

Notably, the film's footage was leaked online a couple of days back that indeed shocked many including countless fans of Thalapathy. A case has also been filed against the culprit, who is said to be an employee of a digital company. Though the fans and followers of Vijay were highly disappointed with the incident, the film's massive release with a blockbuster opening has quite impressed them.

Master backed by Thalapathy Vijay's uncle Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, has released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Featuring a star cast including Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying important roles, Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

