Master: Polakattum Para Para Song Promo Featuring Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Goes Viral!

Master, the highly-anticipated action thriller is all set to hit the theatres for Pongal 2021. Recently, the team revealed the much-awaited Polakattum Para Para song promo, that features Thalapathy Vijay and antagonist Vijay Sethupathi, to the much excitement of the fans and cine-goers. The interesting new promo video of Master is now going viral on social media.

The Polakattum Para Para song promo provides a sneak peek into the world of Bhavani, the antagonist character played by Vijay Sethupathi. It has gives glimpses of his face-off with the leading man Vijay. The Makkal Selvan is unarguably one of the very few antagonists of Tamil cinema, who has got a special song solely dedicated to his character.

The unique number is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by Vishnu Edavan. Santhosh Narayanan, the renowned musician has lent voice to Polakattum Para Para, which is unarguably one of the most underrated songs produced by the Tamil film industry in recent times. From the song, it is evident that Vijay Sethupathi is not appearing as just another antagonist in Master, but is playing a very special role.

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi had revealed that his character in Master is not grey, but pure evil. According to the actor, his character in Master is a cruel and sadistic villain. Thus, it has been confirmed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will have some high-voltage face-off scenes featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Master features Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress as the female lead. Nassar, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, VJ Ramya, and so on essay the other pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score. The Vijay starrer is produced by Xavier Britto under his home banner XB Film Creators.

Also Read:

Master: Vijay Sethupathi Reveals How His Mother Reacted Upon Meeting Thalapathy Vijay!

Master Release Has A Connection To Vijay's Neyveli Selfie With Fans; Read Deets Inside