Master Release: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer’s First Day First Show Timings Are Here!

Master’s Highly Awaited Release

Well, Thalapathy's Master is one of the highly awaited films of the year. Countless fans and followers of the superstar have been waiting for the release since 9 months now. Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020. Having a 100% occupancy in theatres and being a promising project, Master is surely going to be a blockbuster hit of 2021.

Master’s First Day First Show Timing

Master is releasing on January 13, 2021. The first day first show of the film in Tamil Nadu theatres will star from 1 am. In Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Vijay-Starrer will start its theatrical journey from 4 am. If reports are to be believed, the shows of Master in Kerala will start by 9 am. Though the reason is not known, rumours suggest that the second wave of COVID-19 in the state might be the reason behind the same. Well, if true, Vijay's Kerala fans will miss the grand fan show of Master this time

Master Cast And Crew

Starring Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, Master is backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The film will also feature actors including Nassar, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.