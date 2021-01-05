Master Release: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer’s First Day First Show Timings Are Here!
The recent announcement of the Tamil Nadu government to allow 100% occupancy in cinema halls has come as a breath of fresh air for the Tamil film industry. As Pongal is just around the corner, the release of Tamil films in theatres is going to be a double celebration for the people of Tamil Nadu and Kollywood film buffs.
For the big festival of the year, two films- Vijay's Master and Simbu's Eeswaran will be making it to the big screen.
Master’s Highly Awaited Release
Well, Thalapathy's Master is one of the highly awaited films of the year. Countless fans and followers of the superstar have been waiting for the release since 9 months now. Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020. Having a 100% occupancy in theatres and being a promising project, Master is surely going to be a blockbuster hit of 2021.
Master’s First Day First Show Timing
Master is releasing on January 13, 2021. The first day first show of the film in Tamil Nadu theatres will star from 1 am. In Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Vijay-Starrer will start its theatrical journey from 4 am. If reports are to be believed, the shows of Master in Kerala will start by 9 am. Though the reason is not known, rumours suggest that the second wave of COVID-19 in the state might be the reason behind the same. Well, if true, Vijay's Kerala fans will miss the grand fan show of Master this time
Master Cast And Crew
Starring Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, Master is backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The film will also feature actors including Nassar, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.
Also Read: Master Trailer: Makers Of Vijay Starrer Might Skip The Release Due To THIS Reason?
Also Read: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram Has A Special Connection With Politics