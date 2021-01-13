Master Starring Thalapathy Vijay Gets Massive Opening In Australia!

Master featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi gets a grand opening in Australia. The mega entertainer has already won the hearts of global audiences. Master has opened super strong as of 4:00 pm in Australia at 248k (2,48,000).

The past south blockbusters movies in Australia were Mersal opening at 1,33,057 and 2.0 opening at 2,30,430. With the release of Master, looks like 2021 at the cinemas has begun on a massively positive note.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-entertainer is produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios and co-produced by Lalith Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. Master released on January 13, 2021, ahead of Pongal in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

